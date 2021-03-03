Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said in a statement that she will vote to support President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Department of the Interior, Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM), signaling a successful confirmation to the Cabinet.

In a statement, Collins said that "after examining Representative Deb Haaland's qualifications, reviewing her hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and meeting with her personally, I will vote to confirm her to be the Secretary of the Department of the Interior."

Collins is the first GOP Senator to signal support for Rep. Haaland, who would become the the first Native American to lead the Interior Department, a department that has a tremendous impact on the American Indian tribes and communities across the country. Three departments that have an influence on Indian Country – the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Trust Funds Administration, and the Bureau of Indian Education – fall under the Interior's umbrella, which led progressives to champion Biden choosing an American Indian for the position.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), a moderate Democrat, also indicated his support for Haaland, suggesting that she will have an easy path to confirmation, despite grillings from several white, male Republican Senators during her hearings that raised questions of racial bias.

The Interior Department has broad oversight of energy development, along with tribal affairs, and some Republican senators have labeled Haaland “radical” over her calls to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and address climate change. They said that could hurt rural America and major oil and gas-producing states. Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy after two days of hearings called Haaland a “neo-socialist, left-of-Lenin whack job.”

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso snapped at Deb Haaland during her confirmation hearing – Barrasso wanted assurance that Haaland would follow the law when it comes to imperiled species. Before the congresswoman finished her response, Barrasso shouted, “I’m talking about the law!”

Barrasso, former chairman of Senate Indian Affairs Committee, later said his uncharacteristic reaction was a sign of frustration over Haaland dodging questions.

“My constituents deserve straight answers from the potential secretary about the law,” he said in a statement. “They got very few of those.”

Civil rights activists say Haaland’s treatment fits a pattern of minority nominees encountering more political resistance than white counterparts.

The confirmation of Neera Tanden, who would be the first Indian American to head the Office of Management and Budget, was placed on hold after opposition to her past social media posts. Her nomination was eventually withdrawn, the first major setback in filling Biden's cabinet. Critics also have targeted Vanita Gupta, an Indian American and Biden’s pick to be associate attorney general, and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as Health and Human Services secretary. Conservatives launched campaigns calling Gupta “dangerous” and questioning Becerra’s qualifications.

Democrats pushed back against Haaland’s treatment and questioned if attempts to block her nomination are motivated by something other than her record. Former U.S. Sens. and cousins Tom Udall of New Mexico and Mark Udall of Colorado said Haaland “should be afforded the same respect and deference” as other nominees.

The hearing itself, in which Haaland was grilled on oil and gas development, national parks and tribes, represented a cultural clash in how the Democrat and many Indigenous people view the world — everything is intertwined and must exist in balance, preserving the environment for generations to come.

That was seen in Haaland’s response when asked about her motivation to be Interior secretary. She recalled a story about Navajo Code Talkers in World War II who prioritized coming up with a word in their native language for “Mother Earth.”

“It’s difficult to not feel obligated to protect this land, and I feel that every Indigenous person in this country understands that,” she said.

Despite Republican opposition, with the support of Collins and Manchin, Haaland's confirmation is likely all but assured.

Collins cited working with Rep. Haaland on a bipartisan conservation bill, the Great American Outdoors Act, which the Maine senator co-sponsored, as one of the reasons why she will support her confirmation.

"I also appreciate Representative Haaland’s willingness to support issues important to the State of Maine, such as Acadia National Park, as well as her deep knowledge of tribal issues," she added.