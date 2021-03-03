TAMPA, Fla. — Was the Super Bowl a super spreader event?

Not according to the data. The Hillsborough branch of the Florida Department of Health released a summary today showing a slight uptick in reported COVID-19 cases in the area—but reported that those cases were due more to household parties and events at bars than the actual game itself.

"Low numbers of COVID-19 cases (53 in state, and 4 out of state) associated with official Super Bowl events were identified and minimal secondary/household transmission was confirmed from these cases," the report states.

The report goes on to say that the Department of Health followed cases in the wake of the Super Bowl quite closely. Numbers continue to drop statewide; the bump in local cases was certainly attributed to events surrounding the Big Game, but is being considered an anomaly.