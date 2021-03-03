With Neera Tanden's nomination to lead the Office of Management and Budget in the rearview mirror, House Democrats have their eye toward the person put forward to be her deputy: Shalanda Young.

"We have worked closely with her for several years and highly recommend her for her intellect, her deep expertise on the federal budget and her determination to ensure that our budget reflects our values as a nation," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), and Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said in a statement. "Her legislative prowess, extensive knowledge of federal agencies, incisive strategic mind and proven track record will be a tremendous asset to the Biden-Harris Administration."

Young, Biden's nominee for Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget, was previously a staff director on the House Appropriations Committee, where she drew widespread bipartisan praise for her role in negotiating bipartisan funding deals. Young would be the first Black woman to lead OMB.

While Tanden drew critcism from Republican lawmakers in her confirmation hearings, Young drew rave reviews from GOP senators.

"You’ll get my support, maybe for both jobs," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Young. "Everybody who deals with you on our side has nothing but good things to say. You might talk me out of voting for you, but I doubt it."

"You may be more than deputy," Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA.) told her, adding: "I don’t expect you to comment on that."

During the hearings, as Senate President Pro Tem Patrick Leahy (D-VT) recalled lamakers negotiating the end to a 2019 shutdown, which lasted for 35 days, he said: "Fortunately,Shalanda was with us."

"We reached a solution," Leahy added. "That's what Shalanda is best at. She knows how to work across the aisle to get a deal done."

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that "you should not expect any announcement on a future nominee [for OMB Director] this week."

CNN reports that lawmakers have signaled their support to the White House for Young to take on the OMB Director nomination, but the White House has not yet decided on a replacement.

"She would cruise through," a GOP Senator told CNN, with a Democrat calling her nomination a "layup."