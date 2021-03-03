SUNSET VALLEY, Texas — As the coronavirus pandemic rose and dropped in Texas, so too has Charles Milligan’s business. He runs Doc’s Backyard Grill just outside of Austin and reopened back in May on the first day Texas restaurants were permitted to do so following statewide closures.

“It's come and gone, I mean, depending on the surges. When we opened up Texas, it was great. Everybody was anxious to get out and then when the surge went up, you know, people were more cautious,” he said.

At one point during the pandemic, Milligan told Spectrum News 1 he feared he would lose his business of 14 years for good, a bitter pill to swallow when he has a daughter in college. Milligan said they tried adjusting to doing takeout food only.

“We barely did any to-go food and we tried to turn that into 100% of our business and that was extremely scary,” Milligan said.

Texas, next week, will be the largest state to end its statewide mask-wearing mandate. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he is ending the statewide order and allowing all businesses to operate at full capacity, effective March 10.

“If business want to limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols, they have the right to do so. It is their business, and they get to choose to operate their business the way they want to. At this time however, people and businesses don't need the state telling them how to operate,” Abbott said during the announcement, which took place at a Lubbock restaurant.

The option is something Milligan will mull over in the coming days with his business partners. He said at least for now, he will keep his employees wearing masks, but he is still deciding on what to do about patrons who are currently not required to wear masks at their own tables.

READ MORE | Local Leaders, Health Officials Blast Gov. Abbott for Lifting COVID Restrictions

“Giving the business owners the option to open up 100% capacity or to cut back, I think is, I think it's nice to have options,” Milligan said.

Abbott did not explicitly say Texans should not wear masks in public; however, some local leaders believe the state is sending people mixed messages. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins called Abbott’s decision “unfortunate” and said he “undercuts the ability of county judges and mayors to lead.”

“We need to focus not on what the governor tells you the law allows, but what our doctors and the facts and the science that we know all well at this point tell us is necessary to keep us safe and give us the best chance at reaching heard immunity, as quickly as possible,” Jenkins said.

Abbott said if COVID-19 hospitalizations rise above 15 percent of the hospital bed capacity within a certain region, county judges there can implement mitigation strategies. Businesses in those areas, though, must still be permitted to operate at 50 percent capacity. Under the governor’s orders, no one can be put in jail or fined for violating local rules or not wearing a mask.

“We still got a lot of risk out there and I think when given the choice, people are going to gravitate towards businesses that they feel safe, and it's really, that's a big part of owning a business,” Jenkins said.

Milligan said even if he did open up his restaurant to 100% capacity, it is tough finding workers to cover that expansion. He said he’s thankful he was able to expand his outdoor patio, so tables for now can stay six feet apart.

“We'll continue to do what we feel is safe for the customers, as well as for our staff. We'll make sure whoever takes the time to come in to the restaurant that we’ll make them feel at ease, and we’ll hopefully give them a great experience and a safe experience,” he said.