Ileka Falette has struggled with her weight since she was a little girl.

At her biggest, she weighed more than 330 pounds, and despite being told it would prevent her from having kids, she had four.

She’s helped thousands of people make life changes



It wasn’t until the birth of her daughter that Ileka felt it was time to make a change.

"When she was born, I knew I couldn’t do this to her. I couldn’t have her on diets her entire life and have a negative relationship with food like I had," said Falette.

Ileka began eating keto, a diet low in carbs and high in fats. She made going to the gym part of her morning routine. After a little more than a year, Ileka lost 120 pounds.

"If I don’t make myself a priority in my life, and my health a priority, then I’m letting down those that I love the most. Those people that I look at as my top priorities, I’m letting them down," said Falette.

Her experience was so eye-opening for Ileka she started to rethink her career.

"It’s still crazy that this is who I am. I went to school for engineering. I was in corporate America, that’s where I was when I lost the weight. I remember always thinking, even back then, as I was seeing personal trainers and trying so many different diets. I thought, ‘Man I wish I could help other people,'" said Falette.

Ileka turned her journey into a business that’s helping others do the same. She calls it the ‘Keto Mommy Makeover,’ and she offers coaching advice to women who want to make healthier choices.

Ileka says that in order to have a transformation, you have to have support.

"It was my kids that helped changed my life. I thank them for it, and I’m so grateful for them because they were my ‘why.’ That’s what I tell women. You have to find your ‘why.’ Your ‘why’ is that thing that’s going to push you forward and it’s that thing that’s going to, when you are ready to quit and give up, it’s not going to let you. It’s going to drive you no matter what," said Falette.