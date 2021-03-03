Two days after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate, newly minted Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona will join Dr. Jill Biden in a tour of two public schools as the Biden administration works to reopen schools full time.

The two educators will tour a middle school in Waterford, Pennsylvania, in the northwest corner of the state, and an elementary school in Meriden, Connecticut, where Dr. Cardona grew up and later returned to work as a teacher.

Cardona was raised in a housing project in Meriden, and went through the city’s public schools before returning to work as a fourth-grade teacher in the district in 1998. At age 28, he had become the youngest principal in the state before working his way up to assistant superintendent of the district before becoming the state's education chief.

Cardona received widespread bipartisan support for his nomination, with over a dozen GOP senators voted in favor of Cardona’s confirmation, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

"To America's students and parents, as secretary of education I'm always going to have your perspective at the table," Cardona said in a video message posted after his confirmation. "I'm going to be listening. I want to do everything in my power to make sure that every decision that's made at the agency not only by me, but by everyone that we work with, is centered on what's best for you."

From the halls of Israel Putnam Elementary School to the President's Cabinet, I am beyond blessed and excited to serve as the 12th Education Secretary of the United States. pic.twitter.com/93uZQAeQKn — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) March 3, 2021

The tour comes as the Biden administration focuses on reopening schools.

Cardona was appointed to the top education post in Connecticut just months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March. When schools moved to remote learning, he hurried to deliver more than 100,000 laptops to students across the state. Since then, however, he has increasingly pressed schools to reopen, saying it’s harmful to keep students at home.

In an op-ed for USA Today, Dr. Cardona laid out his five-point plan for reopening schools, calling the pandemic "the biggest and most complex challenge our education system has experienced."

Dr. Cardona's plan includes convening experts at a national Department of Education summit, sharing best practices about what is working at schools nationwide, updating the Education Department's COVID-19 handbook, "collect better data about how schools are operating during the pandemic," and utilize funding from Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to fund measures such as potentially reducing class sizes and hiring more teachers, adjusting food service and transportation for physical distancing, and addressing "the academic, social, emotional and mental health needs of students, during and after the pandemic."

"The disruption in school has taken the heaviest toll on students of color, students from families with low-incomes, English learners, students in rural communities, and students with disabilities — impacting their social, emotional and mental health, and academic well-being," Cardona wrote.

"We must continue to reopen America’s schools for in-person learning as quickly and safely as possible. As Secretary of Education, this is my top priority," he added.

Biden said Tuesday he is using his federal authority to direct every state to ensure teachers, school staff, and other educators in K-8 schools receive at least one dose of any available coronavirus vaccine by the end of March.

"Let's treat in-person learning like the essential service that it is,” Biden said Tuesday. “And that means getting … educators, school staff, childcare workers, and get them vaccinated immediately. They’re essential workers.”

The push will come with support from the federal pharmacy program; teachers and other school workers will be able to go to a number of local pharmacies in order to sign up for their vaccine appointment. While not every K-8 worker will be able to get their appointment in the first week after the president’s mandate, Biden said he hopes his directive will encourage states and providers to prioritize the group.

States are largely allowed to decide who gets the vaccines when, and many have included teachers in priority groups. As of Biden’s announcement on Tuesday, several states — including Montana, Texas, and Rhode Island — did not include educators or school staff in any vaccine priority group.

Biden has long pledged to open the majority of K-8 schools across the country by the end of his first 100 days in office, but his administration has offered conflicting guidance on the issue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.