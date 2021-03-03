FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Voters in the City of Flagler Beach elected a new mayor Tuesday.

Suzie Johnston replaces Linda Provencher, who decided not to run again after serving as mayor for nine years and four as a city commissioner.

Johnston, the daughter of Flagler County Tax Collector Suzanne Johnston, received 50.3% of the votes. No runoff is required because Johnston received more than 50% of the votes. Former City Commissioner Kim Carney placed second with 25.5% of the vote, and Patrick Quinn got 24.2% of the vote.

In another municipal race, incumbent Eric Cooley defeated Paul Harrington to retain his seat on the Flagler Beach City Commission. Cooley won 54.4% of the vote.

