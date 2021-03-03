NEWARK, N.J. — When a traveler became stricken at Newark Liberty International Airport, the police got an assist from a celebrity doctor: Mehmet Oz.

The incident occurred late Monday night when Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant saw the 60-year-old man fall to the floor near a baggage claim area.

Croissant called for backup, and immediately began performing CPR on the unidentified man, who wasn't breathing and didn't appear to have a pulse, according to the Port Authority.

When another person came over to help, Croissant didn’t immediately recognize it was Oz, the cardiac surgeon and longtime host of TV’s “Dr. Oz Show,” who happened to be nearby.

The two performed CPR together on the man until three other officers brought oxygen and a defibrillator for the man, who eventually regained a pulse and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

“What better help than to have a cardiac surgeon?" Croissant said afterward.

Oz told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that he was removing his luggage from baggage claim when his daughter began saying with alarm, "Daddy, Daddy!"

Oz said he then ran to the man, who was facedown in a pool of his own blood. When he turned the man over, he was as purple as an eggplant, Oz said.

"That’s that soul-sapping moment when you realize you're losing a life," Oz said.

The doctor said he, too, could not find a pulse and that the man's heart had stopped, but the defibrillator saved him.

“You get goosebumps just seeing this happen, but as the heart starts, the body begins to pink back up again," Oz said. "That horrible blue color starts to dissipated, and within a few minutes, just pushing air back into his lungs, he began to come to.

“It is a true miracle with the odds heavily against him.”

Oz credited the Port Authority police who helped.

The celebrity doctor has come to the aid of injured people on numerous occasions.

In 2015, emergency responders arriving at the scene of a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike found Oz was already treating two injured people. And two years earlier, he helped a British tourist whose foot was severed when a cabbie jumped the curb at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan.