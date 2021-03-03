DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Tortugas at Jackie Robinson Ballpark are optimistic after President Joe Biden promised a May timeline to have enough doses of vaccine for every adult in the U.S.

The team is slated to host their first game since the pandemic in just a few short months.

“To say we are excited is a bit of an understatement,” said Daytona Tortugas General Manager Jim Jaworski.

Jaworski can hardly wait until May 11, when the Tortugas will take to the field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark for the first time since 2019. Their 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

“It’s been tough,” said Jaworski.

Some details of the return of baseball are still up in the air.

“We will have fans here at the ballpark, you know, in May," Jaworski said. "The question is just how many."

But he’s feeling optimistic after Biden promised enough COVID-19 vaccines for every adult by the end of May.

“That is all part of the discussion, and you know we have put together all different options, scenarios, anything we can possibly think of so we are ready,” said Jaworski.

Since last May, 65 different events have been hosted at the stadium.

Despite the Jackie Robinson Ballpark having a capacity of 4,200, the largest event was capped at 500 to allow for safety measures and social distancing.

Baseball returns to Jackie Robinson Ballpark May 11th, but the number of fans allowed in the stands is still up in the air. Tortugas front office tells me vaccine roll out is one of the things they're keeping an eye on before deciding in capacity

But Jaworski hopes that the allowed capacity will eventually expand as, among other things, more vaccines are distributed.

“From everything that we’ve heard, seen, studied, all of the above, that would certainly be a tremendous help,” said Jaworski.

As of now, park officials are waiting on more guidance from the MLB and the Health Department before selling any tickets.

“Hopefully we continue to move in the right direction," Jaworski said, noting this is a conversation that venues all over the country are likely having.

He says no matter the impact on their bottom line, safety is still officials's biggest concern.

“You know health and safety being our No. 1 priority, yeah the more the merrier, but to make sure we can do that safely is something we are very much looking forward to and very much having baseball l back here at Jackie Robinson ballpark,” said Jaworski.

Management officials for the Tortugas say they do not have a date for when ticket sales when begin, but they hope to have a better idea of how many fans will be able to be back in the stands in the next few months. ​