DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Flights are being diverted away from Daytona Beach International Airport because of reports of a "potential threat".
The airport is also being evacuated out of an abundance of caution, airport officials tweeted on Wednesday.
Law enforcement is investigating the threat. The airport says passengers should call their airlines to get updated flight info.
Alert: due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution, Daytona Beach International Airport has been evacuated. Law enforcement is on scene. Incoming flights have been diverted. Passengers should contact their airlines for updated flight info.— DaytonaBeach Airport (@FlyDAB) March 3, 2021
