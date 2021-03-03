FLORIDA — Central Florida teachers and medical experts say they're hopeful after President Joe Biden proclaimed that the U.S. would have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for every adult in the country by May.

But they're also aware of the ongoing setbacks to those presidential promises. ​

When we met Amy Modesto last week, she and her family were excited that, as an educator over the age of 50, she could soon get the vaccine.

Now she’s got it scheduled.

“I was able to secure an appointment for the 13th of March,” Modesto said.

She and her daughter Ashley are both teachers, and Amy worries about Ashley having to still teach in person without the vaccine.​

“Ashley is asthmatic so that was, you know, weighing on my mind,” Amy said.

But Biden announced Tuesday that teachers like her may not have to wait much longer.

“My challenge to all states, territories and the district of Columbia is this: We want every educator, school staff member and childcare worker, to receive at least one one shot by the end of the month of March,” he said from the White House.

“It really makes me hopeful that I will be able to get that vaccine," Ashley said.

In the same announcement Biden said the U.S. will have enough vaccines for every adult in the country by the end of May — not July as previously expected.

“I have to say, I’m incredibly hopeful,” said pediatric expert Dr. Akinyemi Ajayi.

He says while Biden's announcement is great news, residents have to remember that it’s still going to take a lot to get all those shots into arms.

Ajayi is also concerned about the amount of vaccine hesitancy he's still seeing.

“I’ve seen people who have lost family members to COVID, who are still resistant to going out to get their COVID vaccination,” he said.

That is not a problem for the Modestos, because they know it’s the best way to feel safe again in their classrooms.

“We do want to be with our students,” Amy said.

Even though Biden challenged states to get all teachers one shot this month, the Modestos worry about the state implementing that directive.