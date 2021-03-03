President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have agreed to tighten income limits for stimulus checks, phasing out payments for people with higher-incomes after pushback from moderate Democrats for more "targeted" spending, a Democratic official told The Associated Press.

Originally, individuals earning up to $75,000 – and couples up to $150,000 – would get $1,400 checks per person. The version the House approved over the weekend would gradually phase down those amounts and disappear completely for individuals making $100,000 and couples earning $200,000.

But under Wednesday’s agreement, those checks would end for individuals making $80,000 and couples earning $160,000, the official said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this update.