PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — There’s been a big push for people to come to Florida because this is one of the few states with limited coronavirus restrictions.

It’s just about spring break time, which is usually a very busy time for the beaches, and businesses are hoping to cash in.

Spring Break is usually pretty predictable, with colleges going first, then the public schools. They all happen usually the same weeks every year.

However, so many breaks have moved or changed this year and Florida doesn’t really have any travel restrictions when it comes to Covid testing.

Now businesses have no idea what to expect — but signs are pointing to a busy spring this year.

“We have guidelines set in place now that kind of allow us to, if we stay distanced and stay true to those guidelines, we can come out and enjoy these things we used to be able to,” said Shai Nardia with the Freaky Tiki.

Officials from Visit St. Pete/Clearwater said hotels this March and April are already around 70 to 80 percent booked up. The highest occupancy rate in nearly a year.

Now shops and restaurants are banking on the fact that people will not just come but also play by the rules.

“We’re hiring people. We’re pumped up,” said Jennifer Boychuk, owner of the Mint Fox Cookies on Clearwater Beach. “We’re staffing like we’re going to have a great season just hopefully the cases don’t spike and we get shut down. We just have to stay optimistic.”

The visitors bureau has gotten serious and creative about how they’re encouraging visitors to mask up.

If you take their online safety pledge, you get entered to win a free vacation back to the beach. They’ve also assembled street teams.

And if they see visitors spreading out and wearing masks, they’re rewarding people with $25 gift cards to be used at local businesses.

“It's a way to reinforce what we’re saying as a community and the things we’re doing to hopefully make you feel safe in your travels,” said Steve Hayes with Visit St. Pete/Clearwater.

We know so many people have that pent up desire to travel. But the real question is, what will seniors do?

It’s possible there will be less families traveling and more vaccinated seniors headed down to the beach this year.