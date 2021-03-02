HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Triad woman has reinvented an old summer classic as a way for friends and family to safely have fun.



Betty Robinson-Owens officially launched Gussied Up Picnics, a picnic package service, in February. Each custom-made order features a cheeseboard, plates, cups and utensils, and a complimentary drink delivered to the door. The packages feed a party of four.

Robinson-Owens says she was inspired by her love for event planning.



“As much as people like going to events, they don’t always like doing the work behind the scenes, that’s actually what I love doing,” she says.



Robinson-Owens is a 10-year Army veteran. After meeting her husband, who still serves, and moving to High Point, she started working as a venue manager. Robinson-Owens was able to build creative and detailed events, and was featured twice in Martha Stewart’s Weddings Magazine.



“I’m used to moving from place to place, so I never get attached to things too long, but this made perfect sense,” she says.



When the pandemic hit, she created a new way to share that gift with others through Gussied Up Picnics. Robinson-Owens’ first picnic package rolled out just in time for Valentine’s Day. She sold out in weeks, and doubled her clientele.



“It’s one of those scary things where it goes even better than you planned,” she says.



Each new month brings a new theme. March’s theme is friendship. For more information on Gussied Up Picnics, click here.