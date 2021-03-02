BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Lakewood’s Southern Tier Brewing Company is expanding its footprint once again, this time in the city of Buffalo.

The Chautauqua County craft brewery will take over 716 Food and Sport at the Harbor Center.

The space will be converted into a taproom to showcase Southern Tier’s craft beers, seltzers, ciders, and spirits. The menu will also be overhauled to offer handcrafted goods inspired by the beer.

Owners of the Harbor Center, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, say they are excited to contribute to the rebirth of Canalside.

Southern Tier owners say they always planned to open a physical location in Buffalo and were just waiting for the perfect spot.

The former 716 will still be the spot to watch your favorite Buffalo sports teams, but Southern Tier plans to make some upgrades, such as adding onsite brewing facilities and a grab-and-go retail spot.

The new taproom will open sometime in the late summer.