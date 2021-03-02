SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — In early February, the Seminole County School Board voted to hire Chad Farnsworth as its new superintendent, only to rescind the offer two weeks later.

Since then, the School Board has again discussed the two finalists — Farnsworth and Seminole County Schools attorney Serita Beamon — and by a vote of 3-2 decided Monday to offer Beamon the job.

The district's 25 members search committee worked for nearly three months on making recommendations for a new Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent.

Ultimately only 21 made recommendations.

From a field of 28, two finalists emerged: Farnsworth, the Lake County assistant superintendent, and Beamon, Seminole County School board executive director of Legal Services.

According to information from SCPS, pending contract negotiations, Beamon is expected to take over the position in April.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.