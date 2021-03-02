CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eleven Charlotte businesses are fixing the damages from a series of break-ins over the span of nine days.

What You Need To Know 11 businesses in South Charlotte had break-ins toward the end of January and the beginning of February



Anthony Avila-Raudales faces charges for the crimes



Businesses had damages to windows and registers. Money and tablets were also stolen



The South Charlotte business break-ins started at the end of January and continued into the beginning of February.



Police arrested Anthony Avila-Raudales for the crimes. He was charged with 12 counts of felony breaking and entering and 10 counts of larceny after breaking and entering.



Jackie Graves owns Enchanted Hive, one of the shops affected. She had just opened her business, which combines health and wellness with spirituality, in January.



“We have regulars within our first 45 days. We actually know people’s names that come in here,” Graves says.



The break-in happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 31.



“It’s a little disheartening,” Graves says.



Security footage shows a man seated outside for a couple of minutes before breaking the window to go inside the business.



“It’s probably going to be $2,000 to $4,000 to fix that window because unfortunately, my insurance doesn’t cover that window and I just started,” Graves says.



Graves says the suspect also stole a few items and lit a candle that is used to help people in court cases.



The break-ins impacted 10 other businesses in South Charlotte. Some of them had stolen cash and tablets.



The Tryon House Restaurant had smashed windows and broken registers. Owner Dimitrios Apostolou watched the break-in in real time from his cell phone at home.



“I was very angry and mad. I dressed up and I left right away to come as soon as possible,” Apostolou says.



Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police caught Avila-Raudales near the Tryon House.



Apostolou says the break-in left him with $3,000 worth of damage during a time when sales are already down due to the pandemic.



After the crimes, some of the businesses have added more security cameras or kept their doors locked while they are operating.



If you have any information regarding these cases, click here.