The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday that businesses along the Pinellas County coastline need to hire employees to fill vacant positions as they look forward to a strong season.

What You Need To Know Businesses along the Pinellas coastline are hiring



Hundreds of positions must be filled immediately



Find out who’s hiring

"[We’re] seeing an overwhelming need for staff to fill virtually every position," stated Robin Miller, TBBCC CEO. "Businesses are offering incentives for new hires like bonuses and ride sharing gift cards."

The Director of Culture and Training Development at the TradeWinds Island Resort, Alexis Hoffstadter,​ said the hotel has a 98% occupancy rate for the entire month of March. Hoffstadter said the resort immediately needs to hire between 60-to-100 employees.

"We're the largest employer on the West Coast for resorts," she said. "Which means that we've got a spectrum of almost 100 different job titles from vacation planner, boat captain. We've got a resident pirate. We're looking for front desk agents, food and beverage people."​

Hoffstadter said applicants should apply here.

"We're looking for people that are looking for opportunity," she said. "We're just hoping to find some folks that are dedicated to people, dedicated to service and want to come to work in paradise."

Matthew Vario, the owner of the Toasted Monkey, Buoys Waterfront, Rick's Reef and The Reef Madeira Beach, said he needs to hire about two dozen employees for his restaurants.

"We're looking to hire at all four establishments," he said. "Everything from back of the house to front of the house. I need probably over 20 employees."

Vario said he prefers that prospective applicants apply to his business in person.

"This way we can meet, interview onsite and potentially offer a job," he said.

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair next week. You can learn more about who is hiring here.