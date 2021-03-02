CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mr. K’s Soft Ice Cream has been a Charlotte favorite since the 1970s. Owner George Dizes is also a crowd favorite.

What You Need To Know Mr. K's Soft Ice Cream is for sale in Charlotte's South End neighborhood



The sale includes trademarks, equipment, and a roughly 10-year lease



George Dizes will keep Mr. K's open until he finds a buyer

Dizes is retiring after 23 years of running the business.



Dizes’ wife, Demetra, died in 2019 after a long battle with cancer.



“It’s just not the same without her. The motivation is gone. I’m still happy to serve my customers but, you know, there is that element missing, that other piece, and the time is right,” Dizes says.



Dizes is selling the Mr. K’s trademarks, equipment, and the roughly 10-year lease on the property on the corner of South Boulevard and McDonald Avenue in Charlotte’s popular South End neighborhood.



He wants to find a buyer who will keep the restaurant open, but he says he will take the best offer. Dizes will keep Mr. K’s open until everything is sold.