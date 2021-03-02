ORLANDO, Fla. – For small businesses still in need of a lifeline, the window is closing to apply for the latest round of Paycheck Protection Program funds.

This latest PPP round is specifically for the smallest of small businesses, with fewer than 20 employees.

“It’s been very important that the (Small Business Administration) has been able to provide this for our community," said Jo Newell, Orlando Regional Chamber's Vice President. “If you’re at a point where your concern is keeping your doors open and employees on payroll, you don’t know where to turn, that’s why programs like BRACE are there."

The Orlando Economic Partnership’s BRACE program connects local businesses to funds. And according to Newell, since launching, they've assisted more than 726 businesses in the region get connected to the resources they need; roughly 600 of those with fewer than 20 employees.

"We know that the small business sometimes has challenges getting access to capital," Newell said. "As well as minority-owned businesses."

When she started Virtus LLC with her business partner two years ago, attorney Camille Evans felt proud as a minority and woman business owner to open up a business-and-finance-focused boutique law firm. Virtus serves both financial institutions and government entities.

And for the past year, she's been working from her Orlando home, as she helped her three children with their virtual schooling.

“For me, my biggest challenge is managing all my different hats at the same time. You lose the compartmentalization you had," she said. “They get to see what day in and day out it looks like for me to service my clients, be a mom at the same time."

But, with client cash flow changes and huge investments in technology to work virtually, it's also been a financially-challenging year for her small business.

That’s why Evans just applied for the first time for PPP funds from the SBA, with help from the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida and the West Orange Chamber of Commerce.

The money, she said, could help her to hire two new employees: one professional and one paralegal.

“We’re going to bring on some more people, we’ve been in a growth space for quite some time," she said.

All as Evans tackles personal goals, like aiding other minority and women-owned businesses.

“What we saw in the first round of PPP was a very minimal percentage of those dollars going to minority and women-owned businesses…”

It’s a leg up that minority owned and women-owned businesses need. So, having a focus on those super small, small businesses creates a better opportunity," she said.

The deadline to apply for funds is March 9. Go to the Small Business Administration website to apply.