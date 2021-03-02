DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The kick off of the 80th Annual Bike Week in Daytona Beach is just days away.

What You Need To Know Bike Week in Daytona Beach kicks off on March 5



The event was cut short in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic



Business capacity will be capped at 60% this year as a precaution

Businesses and vendors are busy getting ready after last year’s event did not go as planned — as COVID-19 began to spread in Florida.

At Cruisin’ Cafe, owner Daniel Myara is busy stocking on up supplies.

His crew spent much of Monday building stages and setting up different bars, as they expect the event to draw large crowds.

“We are prepping for a full, normal bike week that we’ve been having before,” said Myara.

While last year’s Bike Week was cut short due to the pandemic, and no permits were issued for the last Biketoberfest, Myara is thrilled that permits are being issued this time, and outside vendors are already setting up.

”After one year of being shut down like it is, Main Street does need it, every merchant, everybody there, we need it,” said Myara.

However, Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry explained that the city is requiring certain changes this year from stores that are bringing in vendors this year.

“They will have to reduce the capacity inside from 100% to what they are normally allowed to have to 60%," said Mayor Henry.

Curbside parking will also be more limited to allow for social distancing, and merchants are being asked to follow CDC guidelines.

“We’ve learned a lot about the virus and it is my great hope that our businesses will enforce the masks mandates as they have been, and that those that are visiting will do so,” said Henry.

As for Myara, he has been hiring up a storm as he plans to open up at full capacity all week long.

“People, if they want some masks we have some, we are going to leave it up a little bit up to the people to decide what is safe for them,” said Myara.

Henry said the event usually draws close to half a million visitors, but he expects fewer will come this year.

“We are a tourism economy and we recognize that challenges of balancing remaining open with trying to eliminate the virus," said Henry.

But Myara is hopeful bikers will still be coming roaring into town.

“A lot of people have been locked up for a year, they are going to want to get out and have fun," said Myara. “Hopefully we will have an amazing and a safe bike week.”

The event runs from March 5-14.