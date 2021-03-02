A group of Mohawk Valley friends are seeing success with the creation of their own board games. The founders of Kinsoul Studio said the two board games they made over the last few years have gained popularity during the pandemic.

Matt Molanare, 33, has always considered himself a gamer. Whether it’s video or board games, he’s always loved to play.

“My parents will tell you I have been playing games my entire life. They’ve been an obsession almost,” said Molanare.

That’s why it’s no surprise that Matt and some of his best friends decided to create a few of their own board games in 2014.

“We were playing a lot of games over the weekend, that’s what we always do, and there were particular frustrations at that time, oh this game doesn’t do this right or this is really annoying about this game, and it really was like wouldn’t it just be really cool if we could just make our own,” said Molanare.

With a quite a bit of trial and error the friends created Alchemia in 2017. It’s a game where players assume the role of alchemists trying to pick up the right ingredients to craft the perfect solution.

Then in 2018, the group created Steepseers, where players create teas to gain powers to save the world.

“This is a part time kind of passion project company between all of us. All of us have other full time jobs so we all try to fit this in when we can,” said Molanare.

Molanare told us one of the best things about creating games is traveling to conferences.

The group has traveled to dozens in the northeast where they’ve sold their games in-person and gathered more ideas. Over the past year however most conferences were canceled. While in-person game sales halted, online sales increased as many people looked for entertainment.

“The pandemic has kind of forced people to be together, maybe more than they’d like to otherwise. Especially if they’re trapped in a home or whatever, and board games are just a great way to kind of relieve stress and bring people together,” he said.

Creating board games isn’t something that happened overnight. While it took a love for gaming and a lot of dedication, it’s something Molanare is proud of and says anyone can do.

“You really just need the passion and a clear sight of what you want to achieve. And, you’ll get there. There will be bumps and there will be obstacles but you know you can get there,” he said.

You can learn more about Kinsoul Studio or about their two games by visiting KinsoulStudio.com. The group also hopes to release a third game by next year.