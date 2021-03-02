TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— Florida’s two-month annual legislative session kicks off Tuesday, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the day-to-day operations will look a lot different in the capital city.

The session will be held largely behind closed doors, open only to lawmakers, staffers, and reporters who have undergone a weekly COVID test.

What You Need To Know The Florida Legislature begins its 2021 session Tuesday



The Florida Capitol will be closed off to most people because of the COVID pandemic



WATCH LIVE COVERAGE ON SPECTRUM NEWS: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will deliver his State of the State address Tuesday at 11 a.m.



The Democrats are expected to oppose many GOP proposals, but some compromise is possible

One exception will be the visit from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who will deliver his State of the State address for 2021 on Tuesday.

From the front rows, his fellow Republicans will be cheering, applauding his leadership during the pandemic.

From the back rows, Democrats will be joined in opposition to most of the governor’s agenda, including calling for more oversight of his vaccination plan.

“The fact is, there are people who are high-risk who are not 50-plus,” House Democratic Floor Leader Joe Geller (D-District 100) said Monday, of the governor’s announcement that he would expand vaccination eligibility to people who are 50 and older and have conditions that put the air lives at high risk if they get COVID-19 .

“You know, there are people with preexisting conditions that are below 50, and this needs to be extended to them, as well.”

Democrats also are expected to oppose DeSantis’s proposals to crack down on Big Tech and protest movements as “political theater.”

Lawmakers need to focus more on issues like fixing Florida’s unemployment system, according to Evan Jenne (D-District 99), co-leader of the House Democratic caucus.

“Forget about, you know, raising the bar. There isn't even a bar,” Jenne said. “The bar's been buried 6 feet deep by the Rick Scott administration when they created this system, and every bit of it was intentional. So, we do need to have some much-needed changes go into play.”

However, there also is potential for compromise.

If the U.S. Congress passes a new federal COVID relief package, that could make it possible to pay for the governor’s noncontroversial priorities, including more spending on the environment and teachers.

DeSantis is proposing spending $1 billion over the next five years on combating the effects of sea-level rise. He also has proposed spending $50 million more on his teacher pay raise package approved last year.