OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An extended-stay hotel in Kissimmee is closing its doors.

Bryant Coleman is about to lose the place he calls home. The Banyan Hotel & MicroSuites on U.S. Highway 192, where he lives is closing down.

What You Need To Know Hazards forcing Banyan Hotel in Osceola County to close



Residents who live there are looking for a new place to call home



Hotel managers say they are trying to help relocate residents

Management at the Banyan told Spectrum News 13 they are shutting down because of what they call hazards but would not go into details.

Coleman lost his job at Disney and now works at the front desk of another hotel but is struggling to make ends meet.

“This building is closing down in like a week, and I still don’t have anywhere to go,” Coleman said. “And it’s not because I am irresponsible but because I am short on options.”

Banyan resident Bryant Coleman needs a place to live. (Stephanie Bechara/Spectrum News)

Banyan Hotel managers said they are working with churches and nonprofits to help relocate people currently living at the hotel. They're also providing tenants with a list of other hotels where they can go.