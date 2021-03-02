ORLANDO, Fla. – AdventHealth Central Florida just wrapped up trials of the recently FDA-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The game-changer with this vaccine is that it's a single dose and doesn't need to be stored at extra cold temperatures.

Four hundred people in Central Florida took part in the Johnson & Johnson trials with Advent Health, about half receiving a placebo and the other half getting the real thing.

Health leaders said they had great minority and senior representation, and no one experienced negative side effects or illnesses.

"There's no direct link between us conducting this trial and getting more vaccine. We're following state guidelines and we look forward to helping our most vulnerable patients who have medical conditions that predispose them to complications," AdventHealth Orlando's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Steven Smith said.

Johnson & Johnson said their vaccine is 86% effective in preventing severe illness. It also cut hospitalizations and deaths from coronavirus by 100%.

No word yet on when the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will begin shipping to Central Florida.