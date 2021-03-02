TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It has been almost one year since Gov. Ron DeSantis took his first actions to combat Coronavirus as it made its initial spread across the state.

DeSantis has been accused of a non-scientific approach to managing the virus. with critics accusing the governor of going it by himself to make key decisions about how the state has confronted the virus.

The first move to attack coronavirus by DeSantis was made on March 14, 2020. That's when he put a stop to nursing home visits. He also barred hospitals from transferring Covid positive patients back to their facilities.

On April 1, the governor ordered all non-essential workers, seniors and those with underlying medical conditions to stay home for 30 days. However the state did not offer clear definitions of what an "essential" worker was.

That move led to some confusion for local governments. Some cities such as Tampa and St. Petersburg implemented their own ordinances that forced businesses to close.

On April 15, the governor appointed a new head of unemployment for the state — that came after a massive backlog of claims and a crash of the online system for people to file.

The system is still a work in progress.

On April 29, DeSantis announced a three phase plan to reopen Florida businesses, however bars in Florida were forced to shut back down in June because of a spike in cases.

On June 26, the governor supported superintendent of education Richard Corcoran's decision to reopen schools, a decision the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eventually agreed with later in the year.

Since March 1, 2020 in Florida...

1,910,921 CASES

30,999 DEATHS



By September 25, the governor announced an end to all lockdowns in the state and vowed they would never happen again.

On December 23, the governor ordered the first round of vaccinations for those 65 and older statewide.

Since the pandemic began, Florida has seen more than 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 and 31,000 deaths.