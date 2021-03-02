GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A North Carolina college student is doing what few 19-year-olds have done: buy and manage a rental property.

What You Need To Know PoNoa Lawton purchased a $275,000 apartment home



He's involved in options trading, E-commerce, and drop shipping



His goal is to reach $1 million net worth this year

Noa Lawton purchased a $275,000, three-unit apartment home near the University of Greensboro where he goes to school. He's also involved in options trading, E-commerce, and drop shipping.

“Kind of just came from me having a love for money and watching a lot of YouTube videos," Lawton says.

He says he wants to inspire those in his community to build generational wealth and draw attention to the issues of inequality among white and Black Americans.

According to the Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances 2016, the median net worth of white households is about 10 times the median net worth of Black households.



“For me, I want to be that same inspiration for other Black people so they can feel like they can do it as well," Lawton says.



Lawton's goal is to reach a $1 million net worth this year and help close the racial wealth gap. He's currently working toward building a stock trading portfolio and clothing brand.