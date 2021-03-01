Progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren, along with House Democrats Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Brendan Boyle (D-PA), introduced a bill that would tax the wealthiest 0.05% of Americans – the richest 100,000 households in the country.

“The ultra-rich and powerful have rigged the rules in their favor so much that the top 0.1% pay a lower effective tax rate than the bottom 99%, and billionaire wealth is 40% higher than before the COVID crisis began. A wealth tax is popular among voters on both sides for good reason: because they understand the system is rigged to benefit the wealthy and large corporations,” Sen. Warren said in a statement. "As Congress develops additional plans to help our economy, the wealth tax should be at the top of the list to help pay for these plans because of the huge amounts of revenue it would generate."

A #WealthTax is critical for raising revenue, and that revenue is critical for raising opportunity. We build a future for all of our kids by investing in opportunity. This is one way we can make this government work for everyone – not just the rich and powerful. pic.twitter.com/iTBo7cmFHj — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 1, 2021

The legislation would bring in $3 trillion in revenue over 10 years without raising taxes on the vast majority of Americans – 99.95% – by levying a 2% annual tax on households and trusts worth $50 million to $1 billion, and an additional 1% surtax (3% overall) on those worth above $1 billion, according to an analysis conducted by University of California Berkeley Professors Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman.

“Wealth at the top has boomed during the COVID crisis. Billionaires’ wealth has literally exploded while many Americans struggle with job and income loss. The ultra-millionaire wealth tax is the most direct and powerful tool to curb growing wealth concentration in the US and make sure the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share in taxes. It will also bring substantial and much needed tax revenue to address the many challenges the country is facing," the professors wrote.

"As working families struggle to put food on the table, keep the heat on, and pay the rent during this devastating economic crisis that has caused the poverty rate to jump by the largest amount in at least 60 years, the rich have only gotten richer and the wealth of billionaires has jumped by 40%," Rep. Jayapal added. "The Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act will help level the playing field, narrow the racial wealth gap, ensure the wealthiest finally begin to pay their fair share, and invest trillions of dollars into our communities so we can make a real difference in the lives of people across America."

While working families have struggled to put food on the table during this pandemic, billionaires have become $1.3 trillion RICHER.@SenWarren, @CongBoyle, and I are introducing a bill that will guarantee the ultra-wealthy finally pay their fair share.https://t.co/Ol7nfj0h6E — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) March 1, 2021

The legislation is also co-sponsored by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Edward Markey (D-MA.), and both of Hawaii's Senators, Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz, as well as Del. Eleanor Homes Norton (D-DC) and Reps. Barbara Lee (D-CA), Mark Takano (D-CA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Cori Bush (D-MO) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

"Wealth inequality is at its highest level since the Gilded Age," Rep. Boyle said. "The wealth share of the richest 0.1% has nearly tripled since the late 1970s. It is time for the ultra-millionaires to pay their fair share so that critical government programs can be bolstered to help the everyday American. Our proposal will make a meaningful difference in the lives of Americans who need the most help and bolster our country’s shrinking middle class."

