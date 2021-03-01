ORLANDO, Fla. — Three Orange County businesses have been cited and 24 warned after inspections since February 10 as so-called strike teams continue to enforce coronavirus safety regulations at establishments throughout the county.

What You Need To Know COVID-19 compliance teams cite 3 businesses after visits since February 10



24 Orange businesses also receive warnings since inspections early last month



Team made unannounced visit to CPAC host Hyatt Regency, found it in compliance



RELATED: Hyatt Defends Allowing CPAC, Calls Hate Symbols "Abhorrent" After Stage Design Compared to Nazi Symbol

Not among those businesses was the Hyatt Regency Orlando, site of last week’s Conservative Political Action Committee, or CPAC, event that featured a Sunday appearance from former President Donald Trump.

A strike team made an unannounced visit to the International Drive site on Friday and found the hotel in compliance, according to a county government spreadsheet that documented the visit.

A strike team member said Hyatt Regency Orlando made “every effort” to make sure guests were “wearing masks and abiding by the hotel’s COVID-19 safety plan and Orange County’s Executive Order,” according to an email that the county’s public information office shared with Spectrum News 13 on Monday.

The government spreadsheet noted “multiple complaints from citizens about the CPAC event and attendees not wearing mask(s).”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said last week that strike teams would be sent to the hotel if the county received such complaints.

Demings in early December signed an emergency executive order that gave strike teams authority to fine businesses for not following basic coronavirus safety guidelines. The guidelines call for businesses to require employees to wear face coverings while indoors, to practice social distancing, and to post coronavirus safety guidance and markings.

That followed a June executive order that required all county residents and visitors to “wear a facial covering … while in a place that is open to the public, whether indoors or outdoors.”

The businesses cited after inspections since February 10 were Speedway at 11300 University Boulevard, Circle K at 18620 E Colonial Drive, and Star Discount Food & Beverages at 1709 Silver Star Road. All three are in unincorporated Orange County.

At Speedway, strike team members noted in a “recheck” on February 10 “people going in and out of store not in masks,” according to a county government spreadsheet that details citations and warnings.

At Circle K, “another spot check” on February 23 “showed multiple patrons going in store and service being given by... employees while not wearing masks.” That store also received a warning, according to the spreadsheet.

At Star Discount Food & Beverages on February 26, strike team members said they “observed an employee walk out without a mask, and the employee inside approached us without a mask.”

The citations carry $300 fines.

Strike teams typically make follow-up inspections before issuing citations, according to county officials. Data show a first-visit compliance rate of 88% and an overall compliance rate of 99% for Orange County businesses.