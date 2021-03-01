PITTSBORO, N.C. — Lysandra Weber was used to creating everything she made out of her home. But her booming business has prompted her to move into a new office space in Pittsboro.

What You Need To Know geekchicfashion was inspired by women in STEM careers



Founder and Designer Lysandra Weber is on a mission to create clothes for all body types



Weber just moved into her new office space in Pittsboro



Weber was selling a lot of her products at local markets. But during the pandemic, she shifted to social media and started seeing success through Instagram.



After George Floyd's death in May 2020, Weber says she saw an influx of people looking to support Black-owned business.



She was processing through the pain, but also needed to keep filling orders.



"It was particularly challenging then because it was like this joyful growth and this painful reminder of what America thinks of me,” Weber says.



At a peak, she gained 4,000 new followers via Instagram and saw her sales grow by 400% in 2020.



She uses her platform to speak to what is going on, but also to share her creations, including things like handmade facemasks featuring everyone from Vice President Harris to Ruth Bader-Ginsberg.



“I will always speak out for the causes that are near and dear to my heart. I will always speak out about matters that involved Black folks and Black lives," Weber says. "And always encourage women and empower women to find that confidence in whatever phase of life they are in."



Weber ships her clothes nationwide and is looking to hire her first employees.