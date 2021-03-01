TAVARES, Fla. — The Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller held its first call in a year for jurors Monday.

Potential jurors were issued summons to report to the Lake County Courthouse early Monday morning in the first of three potential reporting times set for this week.

Criminal and civil jury trials had been suspended by an administrative order issued by the Florida Supreme Court on March 13, 2020.

On Feb. 25, 2021, the 5th Judicial Circuit issued an operational plan amendment to reinstate jury trials and grand jury proceedings in Lake County.

“In an effort to keep everyone safe, we are dividing the number of jurors who are to report into smaller groups, and keeping everyone spaced apart during the initial proceedings,” Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Gary Cooney said. “While we understand that it may be difficult for some to attend jury duty during a pandemic, we had a very successful morning with our community answering the call to honor their civic duty. I am proud of my fellow Lake Countians for reporting as requested this morning.”

Additional reasons related to COVID-19 that are acceptable for not serving jury duty in Lake County have been added. They are:

Are receiving leave pursuant to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act

Do not meet the court’s screening requirements for courthouse entry

Are at higher risk for severe illness because of COVID-19 infection as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Must care for a child or relative whose regular-care provider is closed or unavailable for reasons related to COVID-19

For more information related to jury duty in Lake County, visit the county clerk’s office website or contact that office at (352) 742-4160.