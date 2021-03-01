TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's CONNECT unemployment system was not built to handle the flood of claims during the pandemic, and more money is needed to further upgrade the system for the future.

That's what officials will tell state senators when they present an audit at a hearing this afternoon on Florida’s problem-plagued unemployment system.

FL Dept. of Economic Opportunity released a more than 200-page independent audit Friday night on the unemployment system. This is not the report by the Florida Office of Inspector General, which is still underway.

This audit will be used to urge state lawmakers to help fix the system. The annual Florida Legislative Session starts Tuesday, with no promises of any investments.

FL DEO Executive Director Dane Eagle first told Spectrum News reporter Greg Angel about this audit during a November interview.

Eagle said in November that he'll be using this report to get more funding and support from the Legislature. That includes $32.9 million in costs to modernize the system and more than $70 million to upgrade IT.

FL DEO leaders are scheduled to give a presentation to the Florida Senate's Select Committee on Pandemic Preparedness.

For months Spectrum News has investigated as hundreds of thousands of people struggled to apply, be approved for and receive their unemployment benefits from the state. The CONNECT system, which was revamped under Gov. Rick Scott's administration, was woefully out-of-date and unable to handle the number of applicants that flooded in back in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

An audit of the system that was done in 2019 detailed hundreds of issues with CONNECT. The state spent tens of millions of dollars to prop up the system in 2020 and get more applications processed.

WALKING AWAY: Twice I asked the Governor:

•Will you extend unemployment waivers?

•Speak to those on 4 months now not getting unemployment benefits.



He refused to answer during the presser and the second time he kept walking. pic.twitter.com/GaaAKJfcqL — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) February 26, 2021

FL DEO dropped this report Friday hours after Governor Ron DeSantis walked out when asked why people are still months waiting for owed unemployment benefits.

