DETROIT (AP) — Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling more than 430,000 light truck tires in the U.S. because they can develop sidewall bulges that could lead to tire failure.

The recall covers certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country and Big O tires in several sizes.

The company says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the bulges can cause a sidewall separation. That can make the tires lose air rapidly, increasing the risk of a crash.

Cooper, based in Findlay, Ohio, said there have been no deaths or injury claims, or property damage, due to the problem.

Owners will be notified and dealers will replace the tires. The recall is expected to start March 25.

The tires were made between Feb. 1, 2018 and Dec. 1, 2019. Owners can contact the company at (800) 854-6288.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is acquiring Cooper in a deal with an equity value of $2.8 billion that will combine the two century-old Ohio manufacturers.

Cooper, founded in 1914, is the 5th largest tire maker in North America based on revenue. The company has about 10,000 employees in 15 countries. In addition to the Cooper brand, it also owns Mastercraft, Roadmaster and Mickey Thompson.

The company will be based in Goodyear’s home of Akron, Ohio. Cooper’s current headquarters is 132 miles away in Findlay, Ohio, where the company will continue to maintain a presence.