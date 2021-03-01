SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — 3 Sheeps Brewing Company has come a long way, starting small but now expanding production capacity in a former Coca-Cola plant.

“The local community supported us like crazy,” owner and brewmaster Grant Pauly said. “The bars and restaurants brought our beer in, taste unhad when we first opened, which was so crucial because it paid for the grain for the next batches.”

3 Sheeps distributes across the state these days, but the same Sheboygan taverns that took an early chance on Pauly are getting crushed by the pandemic.

“Every brewer feels terrible with what’s going on,” Pauly said. “They’re some of our best friends out there and we get to see their struggle daily.”

In downtown Sheboygan, 8th Street Ale Haus embodies that struggle. Owner Kurt Jensen has cut staff from more than 25 down to four. They work twice as hard for less than half the usual business.

“It’s been draining. Not just physically, but mentally,” Jensen said. “That everyday grind. You get into this ‘when-is-it-going-to-get-better’ mentality.”

Jensen’s business helped 3 Sheeps find its footing in its early days. Now the brewery wants to help the Ale Haus back onto its feet.

Collaborating with Young Blood Beer Company out of Madison and Third Space Brewing from Milwaukee, 3 Sheeps brewed a special series of beers this winter called “Operation S.O.S.,” standing for “Save Our Spots.” Available only in bars and restaurants, the first round of S.O.S. cans sold out quickly.

On the label of each can, a watermark encourages buyers to “Tip generously” and help out their favorite spot by ordering a meal or two along with their beer.

“We’re just trying to remind people to get out there, buy some food, tip well and let’s make it to spring, when we can open the patio doors and hopefully put this year behind us,” Pauly said.

In the grand scheme, Operation S.O.S. may be a small gesture, but each order - and each generous tip - adds up.

“If you’re looking for a way to help out your local business, go buy a beer,” Jensen said with a laugh. “That’s all it takes. If everyone in Sheboygan bought a beer, we’d have our best month since the pandemic started.”

Customers may just help save their favorite spot.