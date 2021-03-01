BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is set to land the first woman and next man on the moon in 2024 as part of the Artemis Program.

What You Need To Know Grace Peters is a junior at West Shore Junior/Senior High School



She is currently first in her class of 150



Her plan is to work hard in school and become an astronaut

A female astronaut is part of the Crew-2 mission, as NASA is sending more people back to the International Space Station in the coming weeks.

And one Brevard County high schooler says she has aspirations to suit up just like her.

West Shore Junior/Senior High School junior Grace Peters is at the top of her class — ranked first out of 150.

Her passion for two specific subjects goes back as far as she can remember.

"I've always loved my science and math classes, they've always been my favorite," Peters said.

They are two skills that come in handy in a particular field she is also passionate about.

"I've always loved space, it's fascinating," she said.

Her father is an engineer for a local company, and that has allowed her to witness rocket launches like the NOAA GOES-S in 2018.

Combine that experience and her knack for excelling in math and science, you might figure out what she wants to be one day: an astronaut.

She knows the path toward someday blasting into space is not an easy one.

"It takes a lot of work, and I'm sure it's scary to leave Earth," Peters said.

One of those people "leaving Earth" next is NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, who will pilot the Space X Crew Dragon spacecraft during her first trip to the ISS.

"We get very general training, and as a scientist and engineer, you get training across the basic concepts, physics, biology, chemistry, mathematics, mechanics," McArthur said in a NASA briefing Monday.

It's inspiring for Peters, as McArthur isn't just an aerospace engineering major, but also is a woman to look up to.

And one day she, as McArthur could, touch another world.

"Not many people have gone to the moon, and if I could be one of those people that would be amazing," Peters said with a smile.

Next up for Peters is choosing a state or out-of-state college to further her education as she continues to take steps toward a potential career in outer space career.