BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — The lifting of some state COVID-19 restrictions has gotten North Carolinians pretty excited.

Specifically, musicians and live music venues since there will no longer be a 100 person cap and outdoor venues with under 5,000 seats can operate 30% capacity.



Asheville musician, producer, and sound engineer Josh Blake is excited to see venues start reopening.



“I moved here in 1997," Blake says. "So the music and arts culture here was much different than it is right now.”



It was different in more ways than one, with its exponential growth in the city, but also with the challenges the industry has faced in the last year.



"The music industry's probably been one of the hardest industries hit by this pandemic and it'll be one of the last ones to recover," Blake says.



Blake used to play with friends all across the country, going around playing music on the streets together. But then they decided to settle down in Asheville and started a band in 1997. The music scene wasn't what it now, but they were glad they stuck around to see what it is today — at least pre-pandemic.



Asked what drew him to music, Blake says, "I think when I was just very young, I loved songs. Songs made you feel things and I think I wanted to be be a part of that feeling.”



Before March 2020, his band was playing weekly, and had been for the last 13 years. They've played at Asheville Music Hall for the last seven years and even played there before it was called that.



Blake never imagined something like a pandemic disrupting that weekly routine.



"The musicians, you know, we've all lost, I mean, depending on how much you rely on your gigging, you know, all of your income over the last year, if not, a huge portion of it and the same is true for me," Blake says.



Besides the money, Blake says they’ve also lost the energetic exchange performing live brings and what it feels like being in front of an audience.



"Most of the people I know who are in music are in it to try to create some sort of uplifting energy," Blake says. "Whether it's to unite people or just to celebrate, and lacking that over the past year has been challenging, I think, not just financially, but emotionally too for everybody.”



What’s helped him keep going is also being a producer and sound engineer at Echo Mountain Recording.



He says the past year has given artists a down period to record and produce new albums, like himself. So they've managed to keep pretty busy.



"Personally, that's how I dealt with not having gigs. I produced a whole hip-hop album and I made all the beats and had music players come and play on it," Blake says. He was able to have other artists on the album that usually would've been busy with gigs or on tour.



The album is called Unemployment Benefits.



"So, here's a record that would not have happened if we weren't all currently unemployed, unable to play the stages and stuff, so the album itself was, is, an unemployment benefit," Blake says.



The news of some venue restrictions being lifted was huge to him.



"I'm very excited that they can have an extra couple hours to try to bring in some money," he says. "I know it's been incredibly challenging for them. We already saw, gosh, maybe four, three or four, venues in the area close because of the pandemic.”



He says he hates to see it.



"We built such an incredibly vibrant music scene here," he says.



He's been a part of a Zoom call with city venue owners around town to decide how safety protocols should be for all live music spots, to keep everything unified and to stick together as a community.



Blake's band already has an outdoor gig booked for next month. Blake says he can see them all performing indoors soon, too.



He knows it’ll take awhile to get back at it 100% and to get back into the groove of what it was like prior to all this, but he’s just ready to get back at it, period.



Blake also has an online platform, "I am AVL",where they’re able to livestream concerts for bands and artists. Through that, they were able to set up a donation portal that’s helped raise around $40,000 to give back to local musicians suffering throughout the pandemic.