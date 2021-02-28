BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center tonight.

The rocket is scheduled to lift off from Pad 39A at 8:37 p.m. ET and will be carrying the next batch of Starlink satellites.

This batch of satellites will join a fleet of more than 1,000 broadband satellites already in orbit. The satellites will make up a network designed to provide “reliable and affordable” internet services across the globe.

SpaceX also plans to land the Falcon 9’s first stage rocket booster on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which is located in the Atlantic Ocean.

Although space enthusiasts won’t be able to view the launch from Kennedy Space Center, SpaceX plans to live-stream it.