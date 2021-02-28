WORCESTER, Mass. -It's been nearly a year since Showcase Cinemas North in Worcester has closed and it doesn't appear a reopening date is in sight.

The state closed movie theaters in early March last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

And while other local theaters reopened in August, including Blackstone Valley Cinemas in

Millbury, Showcase North’s doors remain closed.

On Monday, March 1, movie theaters across the state can increase capacity to 50 percent, but according to a National Amusements representative, no decision has been made yet on reopening Showcase North.

The theater has been removed from the list of theaters on National Amusements’ website, showcasecinemas.com.

National Amusements did say attendance at Blackstone Valley Cinemas was particularly strong this weekend.