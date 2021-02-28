RACINE, Wis. — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Chef Emerson Holliday lost his job like so many others in Wisconsin.

However, that job loss made him turn a dream into reality and open up Dragon Pit BBQ in Racine County.

“When the unemployment checks were coming in, I used part of that money to buy a smoker,” said Emerson.

Dragon Pit BBQ has now been open inside The Branch in Racine for nearly seven months, and when he thinks about how far things have come, he said he is speechless and beyond grateful.

Just days after launching Dragon Pit BBQ, Emerson made national headlines for opening his restaurant in the middle of the pandemic.

“When I was doing an interview for Good Morning America, that was an eye opener and I kind of realized this is a global thing and people are just trying to figure out how they can serve food or just maintain a living,” he said.

He credits his support system and the Racine community for helping him along the way. Emerson also gives back to those who need help in the community, cooking for them and donating food throughout the week.

Emerson said The Branch, where his kitchen is based, is also part of Racine’s history.

Dragon Pit is only open a few days a week. You can find more information about Dragon Pit BBQ by visiting its Facebook page.