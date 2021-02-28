Lexington has been working to re-establish its passenger rail service in the depot district and create a transportation center.

The center would feature an Amtrak train with stops along the Raleigh and Charlotte corridor and further. The Piedmont Authority of Regional Transportation will also have bus service to Winston-Salem, High Point or Greensboro.

General Manager Justin Butler of Goose and the Monkey Brewhouse says they bought their property in anticipation of this great plan.

“There has been a lot of talks for a long time about different things that are going on in the depot, and now that ball is really starting to roll and starting to gain some traction,” Butler explained.

The city hopes the center will support business, industry, and personal opportunities for growth and Butler couldn’t agree more as his business lies right next to the future depot.

For more information on the city of Lexington’s plans for redeveloping the depot district, click here.