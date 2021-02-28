SANFORD, Fla. – Jeff Triplett, the former mayor of Sanford, has died.

Triplett’s family announced on social media that the former mayor died after a battle with cancer.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for people to donate to the American Cancer Society in Triplett’s name.

Triplett, who was mayor from 2011 to 2020, led the city during the high-profile shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Last year, Triplett resigned from office to run for Seminole County property appraiser.

Mayor Art Woodruff, who was appointed as Triplett’s successor, released a statement Saturday evening.

“The city of Sanford is saddened by the news of the passing of former Mayor Jeff Triplett Saturday morning," Woodruff said in a statement. “He led the City with compassion through difficult times and will be missed by the City and the many organizations he worked with. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”