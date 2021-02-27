ORLANDO, Fla. – Monster Jam is bringing out big crowds to Camping World Stadium this weekend. ​

As people fill into the stadium for the shows, volunteers from Musically Fed are out collecting non-perishable foods and canned goods from visitors walking in.

They’re collecting food for thousands of event and live music industry workers who have been without income for nearly a year now, hard hit from the pandemic. Organizers say this is their first event here in the sunshine state and it’s much-needed.

“Hundreds of thousands of people are without jobs and have been without jobs since last March. And these food drives will go a long way to help people being able to feed their family and themselves,” said Alex Moran, Assistant Director of Rhino Staging.

“So we’re trying to do something for them until we can get back to doing our events across the state, stadium shows, arenas, that type of stuff,” said Michael Simon, Regional Director of Rhino Staging Florida.

Simon said there are many in the live music and event industry hurting right now and they’re hopeful these collections can help.

Volunteers will be out at Monster Jam on Saturday and Sunday with crews at gates for you to drop off donations. For more information about how to help and collection events, visit musicallyfed.org.