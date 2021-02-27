OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The brutal 1992 murder of a Kissimmee chiropractor remains an unsolved mystery.

On February 26, 1992, Ruth Haut, a chiropractor in Kissimmee, was kidnapped from the office where she worked, Sandra Roberts Chiropractors Clinic.

Little of the evidence in the case is public, but detectives have released a picture of a suspect using Haut's card at an ATM in Vero Beach, prior to dumping her body.

Her loved ones are calling on people to come forward with information.

“I know someone knows, and they don’t wanna speak, Jean Wagner, Haut’s partner, said. “Well, this year is the year. You need to speak.”

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said older homicides are challenging because Osceola County doesn’t have a cold-case detective, Sheriff Marcos Lopez said.

“If we can get grant money for cold-case files, that could be a blessing because then we can have more money and more detectives, more eyes on any cold case in order to bring closure to the families,” Lopez explained.

Haut’s body was found on the outskirts of St. Cloud on East Hickory Tree Road. She was stabbed about a dozen times, and her throat was slit. A bloody shirt was found next to her body, facing down.

A $10,000 reward is available for any information leading to an arrest on this case. For tips, contact CrimeLine at: 1-800-423-TIPS.