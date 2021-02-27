COLUMBUS, Ohio — Anthony “sizzle” Perry never pictured himself owning his own craft brewery. He got the idea about three years ago, when he had an eye-opening conversation with his son.

What You Need To Know Crafted Culture is located in Gahanna



Crafted Culture is the first Black-owned brewery to open its doors in Central Ohio



Owner Anthony "Sizzle" Perry worked in the business for years, but never saw enough representation



Crafted Culture will be open for regular business starting Feb. 27

Perry asked his son to draw a picture of a man drinking beer just as something to keep busy, but when he came back with the finished product, his perspective on the industry changed forever.

“The picture he drew was a bearded white dude,” said Perry. “Here I am. I work in this industry. I drink beer at my house on a regular basis and when my son thought of someone that drinks beer, he didn’t think of me.”

Perry was no stranger to the business, working as a distributor for many years. As the idea of owning his own brewery began to culminate, he began doing some research finding that out of more than 8,200 craft breweries in the U.S., only 60 were Black owned. At that point, Perry said that “Whether I wanted to or not, I just got to do it now, like it has to happen."

He started crafting his own beers, about two years ago. He would take them to different Ohio State University tailgates for people to try. Receiving positive feedback and getting creative with flavors and mixtures, Perry started naming his crafts. The majority of all his names are a reflection of who he is, naming his hazy IPA “Shut Up I Can’t See” after a funny memory with his grandmother.

“Everything up here kind of has a name that’s ode to something that happened in my childhood,” said Perry. “My grandmother used to say that all the time. She used to say, 'Shut up, I can’t see' and that made no sense to me”.

Crafted Culture has held soft openings throughout the month of February, but will be open for regular business in the Columbus suburb of Gahanna on Feb. 27.

Perry wants to become more than a brewery, hoping for big box stores to carry his crafts one day. He said Crafted Culture is a lifestyle, crafting a culture of representation and community.

“In the company we say beer the change,” said Perry. “So utilize beer to influence change in our lives, in our communities, in our households and in our pockets, like come on let's do it."