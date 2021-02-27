SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine are ready to ship out across the United States once the CDC and FDA approve it for use.

The potential for this new, third vaccine option to be distributed has many across central Florida excited. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine doesn't require special refrigeration and if approved, would be the first single-dose vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

Health leaders in Central Florida say this single-dose model could be a game changer when it comes to protecting at-risk residents. In Seminole County, teams have been using the Pfizer vaccine to reach under served areas including Goldsboro, Lincoln Heights, and Midway through mobile sites, providing hundreds of vaccines per visit.

Emergency Manager Alan Harris said that along with offering more supply for sites like theirs, the Johnson & Johnson’s “one and done” vaccine can make a fast and far-reaching impact when it comes to protecting the community from COVID-19.

“We want our community to be able to be vaccinated if they want to be vaccinated so that we can get herd immunity, so we can get back to normal. Everyone, I think, can agree we want to get back to a normal,” Harris said.

Along with mobile sites in under served areas, Harris said they’re also reaching into faith communities and those dealing with language barriers to make sure there’s fair access to the vaccine for all.

While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine hasn’t been approved yet, that’s expected to happen quickly, possibly in the next few days. When it is, the federal government is prepared to distribute up to four million doses across the nation immediately.

Governor Ron DeSantis has said he’s expecting the Sunshine State to receive tens of thousands of doses initially once this vaccine is approved.