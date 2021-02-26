On Friday, the WNBA and NBA Boards of Governors approved the sale of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, ending the ownership of former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

“My Dream has come true,” Montgomery said. “Breaking barriers for minorities and women by being the first former WNBA player to have both a stake in ownership and a leadership role with the team is an opportunity that I take very seriously. I invite you to join me as the Dream builds momentum in Atlanta!”

“With the unanimous WNBA and NBA votes, today marks a new beginning for the Atlanta Dream organization and we are very pleased to welcome Larry Gottesdiener and Suzanne Abair to the WNBA,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “I admire their passion for women’s basketball, but more importantly, have been impressed with their values. I am also thrilled that former WNBA star Renee Montgomery will be joining the ownership group as an investor and executive for the team. Renee is a trailblazer who has made a major impact both in the game and beyond.”

“It is a privilege to join a team of inspiring women who strive for excellence on the court and equity off the court,” said Larry Gottesdiener. “I would like to express my gratitude to Commissioner Engelbert, Commissioner Silver, and the WNBA and NBA Boards of Governors for the opportunity.”

In July 2020, Loeffler, the co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, sent a letter to the league’s commissioner objecting to the WNBA’s social justice plans, asking Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to abandon plans for players to wear warmup jerseys with “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Her Name.”

“In a time when polarizing politics is as divisive as ever, sports has the power to be a unifying antidote,” Loeffler wrote. “And now more than ever, we should be united in our goal to remove politics from sports.”

Loeffler and Brock bought the team in 2011.

In response, in August, WNBA players, including those on the Dream, wore t-shirts with the phrase “Vote Warnock” on them, signaling support for her Democratic opponent; within days, Warnock’s campaign said it raised nearly $200,000, helping the Democrat run ads and gain awareness in the race.

I am honored and humbled by the overwhelming support from the @WNBA players. This movement gives us the opportunity to fight for what we believe in, and I stand by all athletes promoting social justice on and off the court. #BlackLivesMatter — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) August 4, 2020

“I am honored and humbled by the overwhelming support from the WNBA players,” Warnock wrote on Twitter at the time. “This movement gives us the opportunity to fight for what we believe in, and I stand by all athletes promoting social justice on and off the court”

Warnock went on to win the January runoff election against Loeffler, buoyed early on in part by the awareness boost from the WNBA's players.

In a statement, Loeffler, along with co-owner Mary Brock, said that they are "proud of what we accomplished and wish the team well in their next chapter. We will always value the hard work and dedication, and the memories, fans and friendships that sustained our commitment to the Atlanta Dream over the last decade."