A newly released intelligence report says that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation to "capture or kill" Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, shedding new light on his grisly 2018 murder.

"We assess that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi," the executive summary of the report states.

