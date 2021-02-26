RALEIGH, N.C. – A shopkeeper said keeping taxes where they are would help him reinvest in his store.

Burke Brothers Hardware Owner Jeff Hastings began remodeling the store early this month. He has already replaced half of the shelving and plans to redo the floor signage directing one-way traffic. He also plans to install a new receiving station in an old lawn mower repair shop, thus freeing up more floor space inside the store.

Hardware stores are considered an essential business, so Hastings never had to close his store at the height of state-mandated shutdowns. That, and a burst of home-improvement projects from housebound North Carolinians, meant 2020 was a good year, giving him enough income to work on his store.

“We had more people coming in that were homeowners, and trying to make them feel more comfortable, trying to have the products that they needed, we've really wanted to open up and expand things,” he says.

North Carolina's unemployment insurance trust fund is supported by a tax employers must pay. The exact rate varies based on the taxable wages a business owner pays, but the base rate used to make that calculation is 1.9%. The number was scheduled to go up this year but a bill in the General Assembly would delay that until 2022.

The measure strikes labor advocates as misguided. Alexandra Sirota, the director of the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center, says North Carolina's unemployment insurance taxes already are among the lowest in the nation. She says current law allows the tax rate to rise if certain conditions are met. This ensures the unemployment insurance fund can continue to support those who need it.

“We really need to be thinking, instead of being so focused on employer tax rates, on how do we make this system work to stabilize our economy,” she says. “That means thinking about what are the benefit levels that will stabilize spending, make sure that people who have lost work, lost work hours, can continue to participate in the local economy.”

Hastings says the measure would provide more financial security to business owners, particularly those who have been hit harder than him. He says keeping the tax where it is would free up more money for him to invest in improvements to his store and potentially hire new employees.

“Without the knowledge and without the comfort of knowing that those tax rates are going to remain stable, then I might not have had the ability, or I might not have had the foresight to do something like this,” he says. “I might be holding on to some of my money.”

The bill has not yet received a committee hearing.