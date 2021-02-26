CHICOPEE, Mass. - Data shows in legal recreational marijuana markets, alcohol sales have declined by almost 15 percent. So some in the cannabis industry are using it as an opportunity to produce an alternative to beer and wine.

Cannabis-infused seltzers have been slowly hitting the market in Massachusetts. Theory Wellness debuted their products for the first time on Friday, called HI-5.

"We really wanted to create a new category of product for someone who may be on the fence about using cannabis or may not want to use a vaporizer or potentially flour, or may have had a bad experience in the past using edibles," said Thomas Winstanley, Vice President of Marketing at Theory Wellness. "For us this creates a different way of enjoying cannabis in the way of which does exist out on the west coast but really does open up a new emergence for a new product class on the East coast."

The dispensary is hoping it'll boost sales and grow the number of adult users. They are emphasizing the safety of using the product and adhere to strict regulations. Each can has brand new technology, making them child resistant certified.

"When you see this, it looks like you're getting a regular can but the truth is, this actually has a tamper seal on it and its a resealable can too," said Winstanley.

Each seltzer is gluten free and has zero calories. Staying true to the name HI-5, each drink has 5 milligrams of THC and it only takes 5 minutes to feel the effects.

"I think everybody has the story of the one time they ate an edible and waited an hour and ate another one, I think everybody has heard that at one point and what we really want to do with this product, knowing you have a little bit more control of the feelings and effects, these are low enough doses at 5mg that you know what you're in for," said Winstanley.

Theory Wellness compares the effects of the seltzer to drinking a beer or a glass of wine after work. They use locally grown marijuana and of course encourage who tries the product to enjoy it responsibly.

