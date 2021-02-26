SOLON — Some of the best ideas come from conversations with your best friend. That’s certainly the case for Melissa Gottlieb and Liz Rumizen.

“Her house is my house,” Gottlieb said.

The pair do everything together, family vacations included.

“From hiking to biking, to shopping, paddle boarding, working out, cooking,” Rumizen said.

And now they can add co-founding and co-owning a business to the list.

“We had a pact at the beginning of all this that friendship comes first,” Gottlieb said.

“It’s key plus jewelry: Keylery,” explained Rumizen.

Keylery is currently operating out of her home office in Solon, a city east of Cleveland.

These two women go way back.

They met through a mutual friend right out of college and then ran into each other again years later.

“And I walk into the bagel store and I see Missy, Melissa having her breakfast with her husband on a Sunday morning, and we look at each other and right away, ‘Liz!’ ‘Melissa!’ ‘You're pregnant!’ ‘You're pregnant!’,” Rumizen said. “We both lived in Solon and were both due in July and we said, ‘are you going to take Lamaze?’ ‘Yes.’ Then we said, ‘OK, let's do Lamaze class together’ and the rest is history.”

Fast-forward to today, a fashion flop they noticed among college-aged girls unlocked their business plan, and satisfied their itch to invent.

“They’re at formals dressed adorable wearing their key on a hair tie, tying it up so it doesn’t dangle and it dawned on us that we could make this look so much better,” said Gottlieb, while flipping through a book full of hundreds of photo examples they found on social media.

Their daughters attend different universities and help spread the word.

“Their friends couldn’t get it on their wrists fast enough. They absolutely love it,” Gottlieb said.

Rumizen loves to sew and early on she created prototypes.

“I’m not just the founder of Keylery, I’m also a D.E, the domestic engineer,” joked Rumizen.

Keylery is manufactured in China and was designed locally with the help of a Lakewood company.

“We didn’t want the fob to fall out or dangle. We knew that when it was on you didn’t have to take it off to use it,” explained Rumizen.

The business has been a work in progress since October 2018 and came to fruition in November 2020.

Right now, there are 125 Keylery ambassadors on college campuses across the country and so far a couple hundred products have been sold for $25 each.

“Just really become such a convenience factor as well as pretty,” Gottlieb said.

Currently, Keylery is only available online, but the hope is to one day be sold in big retail stores.

They see potential way beyond college campuses because keys and fobs are used in various living situations and professions.

“You could be carrying something and you just boop, open up the door, the cabinet, the medical cabinet, the dressing room, the elevator, and so apartment buildings love it,” Gottlieb said.

Their focus is on building brand awareness, giving back to the community, and growing their social media footprint.

“This is truly, truly, a dream come true,” Gottlieb said.

But no matter where the business takes them, this friendship will always be their “key” to success.

“It’s emotional. We’ve been there for each other through deaths, unfortunately, births, you know, good times, college acceptances, right. Everything. We just share everything and it’s fun. We laugh at lot,” said Rumizen with tears in her eyes.